Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the Jada Pinkett-Smith talks about the Will Smith rumors, Tyrese Gibson is being sued, Beyonce in talks for a Vegas residency, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Jada, Tyrese, Beyonce and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Jada, Tyrese, Beyonce and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
-
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Yvonne Orji Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At 39, Social Media Has Thoughts