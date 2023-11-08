Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Select Texas Southern University Students With Scholarships

The Hot Girl herself has been going through a lot of changes in her life recently. Going Independent and funding your own album while also dealing with a breakup publicly will take up a lot of anyones time but Megan always keeps her fans and her alma mater, Texas Southern University, as a priority!
HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University
As we reported in September, Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Flamin’ Hot to form “Flamin’ Hot University” to help HBCU Students! Meg graduated from TSU in 2021 earning her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences but after touring the world she’s back in Houston to do something special. During the campus’ weekly Hump Day prep rally, the Flamin’ Hot scholarship was given out to the select students of TSU. Megan Thee Stallion was joined by the Ocean of Soul band to celebrate the recipients and participate in a fireside chat with TSU’s Tracy Clemons.
This special Flamin’ Hot scholarship rewards over $150,000 to more than 20 graduating seniors! Part of this funding comes from the proceeds of the exclusive Flamin’ Hot University merch line created by fashion designer Melody Ehsani with input from Megan.
source: click2houston
