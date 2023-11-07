A 14-year-old student from Fairfax, Virginia, Heman Bekele, has developed an innovative soap that holds promise in the potential treatment of skin cancer. He has named his creation “Skin Cancer Treating Soap” (SCTS), and he asserts that it can be produced for just $8.50, yielding 20 bars per batch.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Heman initiated this project during his 8th-grade year, driven by the understanding that skin cancer cells tend to weaken dendritic cells in the body, thereby hindering the immune response and allowing cancer to proliferate. SCTS, according to Heman, contains specific agents that may reactivate dendritic cells, potentially aiding in the elimination of cancer cells.
His remarkable achievement earned him the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist” and a $25,000 prize. This recognition came about as his innovation clinched first place in the prestigious 3M Young Scientist Challenge, an annual competition designed to empower students in grades 5 through 8 to make a positive impact on the world with their innovative ideas, as presented by the 3M Young Scientist Lab.
RELATED: Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please Don’t Think It Can’t Happen To You’
Regarding the practical application of SCTS in treating skin cancer, Heman’s mentor for the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, Deborah Isabelle, who is also a product engineering specialist at 3M, expressed that it holds potential. However, she emphasized that the soap would need to undergo the customary clinical trials, a process that may span between five to ten years. It’s worth noting that, as of now, Heman has not conducted physical trials. Instead, he has relied on digital molecular testing, secondary data analysis, and formulaic computations to arrive at his preliminary results.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize
- Protect Yourself: 10 Things To Know About The Updated Covid-19 Vaccine
- Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
- Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
- Red Cross Declares National Blood Shortage, Urgently Calls For Donations
- 8 Tips To Get You and/or Your Kids To Sleep On School Nights
- Happy National Relaxation Day! 10 Ways To Find Rest & Relaxation
- Raven-Symone Reveals She Had Plastic Surgery As A Teenager: ‘I Had Two Breast Reductions And Lipo Before I Turned 18.’
- ‘Big Mama Speaks’: Psychotherapist Dr. Sabrina N’Diaye’s New Book Honors Black Matriarchs
- Free Hearing Aids & Sound Amplifiers To Residents Over 60 In Montgomery County
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Virginia Teen’s Cancer Treatment Soap Earns National Science Prize was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Marcus Jordan Wants His Father Michael Jordan As Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
Ramona Singer’s Alleged N-Word Use, Comment On Absent Black Fathers Reflects The Reality Of Racism
-
New Edition Take On Vegas With New Residency
-
Why Is Phaedra Parks On Married To Medicine?