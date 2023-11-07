Missy Elliott’s mother, Patricia Elliott, had never seen her daughter perform live until her 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Missy took to Twitter to share a photo of her mother, in attendance, and fans immediately gushed over Ms. Elliott’s timeless beauty. Muva is evidence Black don’t crack.
As the story goes, Missy would dissuade her mother from watching her hit the stage because she didn’t think her Christian mother would appreciate her racy lyrics, she revealed during an interview on Good Morning America. But there was no way she would have her mother miss such a career-defining moment. Now fans can’t get enough of Mama Elliott.
Fans have swarmed Missy’s comments praising her mother’s beauty.
“My mother has never seen me perform before,’ she explained on Thursday’s show. “She’s seen me on TV but she has never been to a show. I had some little words I didn’t ever want her to hear. She’s coming for the first time.”
Missy became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when she was inducted into the elite group on Friday November 3rd.
Missy Elliott is well deserving of such an honor and we’re delighted her mother was able to watch it in person.
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Marcus Jordan Wants His Father Michael Jordan As Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen, Social Media Has Thoughts
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night
The Russ Parr Morning Show
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
New Edition Take On Vegas With New Residency
Ramona Singer’s Alleged N-Word Use, Comment On Absent Black Fathers Reflects The Reality Of Racism