Black Girl Magic! Sarah Bond Becomes President Of Xbox

Sarah Bond is making history at Microsoft.

In late October, according to The Verge, the decorated tech giant was named the president of Xbox. Now, Bond will oversee all of the hardware and software platforms connected to Xbox including the company’s upcoming redesign of the Xbox Series X, which will reportedly include a disc-less feature. She will also oversee the development of the company’s next-gen hybrid console in 2028.

Bond is the first Black woman to be named president of Xbox “and at any major multinational gaming company,” Black Girl Gamers LinkedIn page noted

On Oct. 26, Bond took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush about the historic feat.

“Xbox. It’s an honor. Always,” the tech luminary penned.

Where was Sarah Bond before she was appointed to her historic role?

Bond joined Microsoft in 2017 as a Corporate Vice President of the company’s Gaming Partnerships & Business Development department. The rising star was a driving force behind Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In 2020, she was promoted to Corporate Vice President of Xbox.

Under the role, Bond led “product and experience projects for game creators across all Microsoft software and services,” according to the star’s LinkedIn page. She was also the head of Microsoft’s Diversity & Inclusion Initiative and the Executive Sponsor of the Blacks @ Microsoft Employee Resource Group.

In a statement, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the company looked forward to working with Bond under her new role.

“To manage the platform of today, and build the platform of tomorrow, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible. Sarah Bond will lead this team as President of Xbox — bringing together Devices, Player and creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development,” Spencer penned in a memo obtained by The Verge.

Before she embarked on her journey with Microsoft, Bond was the Senior Vice President of T-Mobile’s Emerging Business department. She was also responsible for creating and shaping the company’s “internal, M&A, and partnership initiatives, and incubating emerging businesses,” according to LinkedIn.

Outside of her historical role at Microsoft, Bond is a board member at Chegg, Zuora and the Entertainment Software Association. She was also recently honored as one of Fortune’s Future 500 CEOs.

In 2022, Bond spoke with ID@Xbox about her incredible journey in the gaming industry.

Hear more about her incredible story below.

Congrats to Sarah Bond!

