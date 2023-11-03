Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Missy Elliott being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the 2Pac murder trial, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Missy Elliott, The 2Pac Murder Trial, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Missy Elliott, The 2Pac Murder Trial, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Dwight Howard Reportedly Admits To Hooking Up With Man From Instagram, Denies He Forced A Threesome
-
Marcus Jordan Wants His Father Michael Jordan As Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Georgetown’s Tasha Butts Dies At 41 From Breast Cancer
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Bobby Brown And Tank Join The Lineup For Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024
-
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Sentenced To 4 Years In A St. Louis Prison For Fraud
-
Take That: Diddy Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Homecoming