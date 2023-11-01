A 66-year-old man is accused of licking a trick-or-treater’s ear, following her home, and trying to get in her house before attempting to shoot a gun at the child’s mother.
Police said it happened in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn around 6:20 p.m. on Halloween Night.
Cedrick Steven Paines, of Severn, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and gun-related charges.
According to reports, he was released on $5,000 bond.
The victim’s mother told police that the suspect licked her daughter’s ear while she was trick-or-treating at his home. When the child ran home, the suspect allegedly followed her and tried to get into the home.
The mother pushed the suspect back before pointing a gun at her and pulling the trigger, but thankfully the gun didn’t fire.
Paines went back to his house, where he was arrested. Police seized four firearms from his home while executing a search warrant.
Although an arrest was made, police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155. Callers can stay anonymous by using the tip line at 410-222-4700.
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother was originally published on 92q.com
