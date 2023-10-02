The city of Bowie has earned recognition as one of America’s premier places to reside. Presently, it stands as the largest city within its county and ranks as Maryland’s fifth-largest city. The typical residence garners an approximate value of $362,800, while the average monthly rent for housing hovers around $2,014. Notably, the median household income in this region approximates $127,029, underscoring the notable financial prosperity of its populace.
Maryland Ranked Among Top 20 Most Fun States In America
In their pursuit of high-level career opportunities, a substantial number of Bowie residents have dedicated themselves to higher education. A remarkable 95.5% of individuals aged 25 and older in Bowie have successfully attained at least a high school education, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to personal growth and skill enhancement.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
According to census data, a mere 3.3% of Bowie’s population resides in poverty, signifying a small fraction of residents who contend with limited financial resources. The majority of Bowie’s inhabitants enjoy more substantial incomes and are not affected by poverty.
source: The DMV Daily
Also See:
This Maryland City Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
Bowie State University To Name Theatre After Dionne Warwick
Cowboys Fans Ranked The Most Annoying In The NFL
Bowie, Maryland Named One Of The Best Places To Live In America was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
Black Women Are The Most Ignored Race On Dating Sites
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper