2 Chainz Restaurant To Be Featured In Pepsi Dig In Las Vegas Residency

A restaurant owned by 2 Chainz will be part of a new restaurant residency in Las Vegas sponsored by Pepsi, focusing on elevating Black chefs and restaurants.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Pepi announced that Esco Restaurant & Tapas, the Atlanta restaurant owned and operated by 2 Chainz would be one of six Black chefs and restauranteurs to participate in the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. The program will feature signature dishes from each partner chef and restaurant at the Libertine Social at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Public House at the Luxor Hotel and Casino for four weeks until October 27.

Esco Restaurant & Tapas’ offerings will be their Blackened Salmon Alfredo Pasta, featuring Cajun-seasoned fish over classic alfredo. Fans will also be treated to 2 Chainz’s own tequila cocktail creation featuring STARRY throughout the residency, which will begin on September 30.

“No matter your background, building and running a restaurant is a constant grind but that’s what makes the rewards, like this residency, worth it. Opportunities for this kind of exposure in Vegas can be life-changing for businesses. It’s great to see brands like Pepsi Dig In and MGM put the power of their platforms behind these talented Black entrepreneurs, and it’s a privilege to be among them,” said 2 Chainz in the press announcement.

Other restaurants participating this year’s program include LoLo’s on The Water with Executive Chef Raymond Mohan and Co-Owner Leticia Skai Young out of New York City and Bridgetown Roti with Chef and Owner Rashida Holmes out of Los Angeles.

“Las Vegas provides a valuable culinary stage and unparalleled business opportunity for restaurateurs. In partnership with MGM Resorts International, the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency Program is putting Black-owned restaurants and chefs in front of foodies from around the world,” said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice in the same press release.

This is Pepsi Dig In’s second year of the program in collaboration with MGM Resorts International, which shines a light on Black-owned restaurants to gain greater visibility on a national level. The program was created by PepsiCo in 2020 as part of its Racial Equality Journey initiative, where it committed $50 million to support Black-owned businesses and $400 million to increase internal diversity. The launch of Pepsi Dig In in 2022 was highly received by the public with the award-winning Trill Burgers by Bun B being a participant before he opened his brick-and-mortar location in Houston, Texas.

2 Chainz Restaurant To Be Featured In Pepsi Dig In Las Vegas Residency was originally published on hiphopwired.com