McDonald’s Adds Mambo Sauce To The Menu

The world of condiments has a dedicated following, and sauce aficionados know that the right sauce can transform any meal. From perfecting their dipping techniques to secretly stashing away extra sauce cups for a rainy day, sauce culture is a real and passionate community.For years, fans of McDonald’s have been elevating their dining experience by using the iconic sauces to add their own twist to menu classics like Chicken McNuggets and World Famous Fries. And now, starting from October 9th, 2023, McDonald’s is introducing two exciting new flavors into the mix, sure to delight taste buds across the nation.

McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce:

This marks the first-ever breakfast-inspired dipping sauce to grace the menus of McDonald’s US restaurants. This sauce is a delightful blend of jammy red pepper, a tongue-tingling Szechuan peppercorn kick, an extra dose of heat from cayenne pepper, all rounded off with the tartness of apple cider vinegar. The culinary experts at McDonald’s recommend pairing Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce with menu items such as the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, and, of course, the World Famous Fries.

McDonald’s Mambo Sauce:

Inspired by the regional Washington, D.C. sauce staple, Mambo Sauce is a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary concoction that promises to elevate your Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Hash Browns, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy, and World Famous Fries to a whole new level of flavor.

Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA, commented, “We draw inspiration for our food offerings from the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities all across the country. Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce bring together flavor and culture, drawing from decades of rich food history and tradition found in local restaurants and home kitchens. They deliver the delicious spice, sweetness, and kick of heat that today’s customers crave. To celebrate their debut, we’re putting the spotlight on some of our most passionate sauce enthusiasts – food content creators – to capture their authentic reactions as they savor, dip, and indulge.”In a nod to the rich cultural heritage of Mambo sauce, closely tied to communities in Washington D.C. and Chicago, McDonald’s will also share the captivating stories of sauce makers, restaurateurs, small business owners, and devoted fans who are preserving the Mambo culture. This will be unveiled through an original documentary premiering on McDonald’s YouTube channel on October 9th, so stay tuned for this exciting addition to the celebration.

Get ready to elevate your McDonald’s experience by pairing these exciting new sauces with your favorite menu items, available at your nearest McDonald’s starting October 9th!