Houston is different, especially when it comes to Bey. And one man found out after screaming during the #mutechallenge. For those who don’t know, that’s the part of the show where Beyonce calls for silence. Now, it’s become somewhat trendy for folks to purposely scream just to troll the crowd.
Well, one Hive member wasn’t with the hijinks and took things personal.
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Wind Down Thursdays: September 14th with “MMY & Friends” [Free Parking]
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
The Streets Think Remy Ma Allegedly Cheated On Papoose With A Battle Rapper
-
Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”