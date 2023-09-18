Black Band Director Tased And Arrested For Not Ending Performance At Cops Request

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black band director at a high school in Birmingham, Alabama was tased and arrested by police after he allegedly wouldn’t stop his band from playing after the end of a game.

According to Business Insider, Johnny Mims, the director of the Minor High School band, was tased and arrested by Birmingham police after he told his musicians to keep playing after cops told him to stop.

On September 14th, Mims and his band were playing at a high school football game between Minor High School and Jackson-Olin High School. After the game police say they ordered both band directors to end their bands’ performances so police could clear out the stadium, but Mims failed to comply and his band kept playing, police said in a statement.

Police also allege that Mims refused to put his hands behind his back and pushed the arresting officer. He was then tased by an officer, which police say “ended the physical confrontation.”

Mims was arrested for disorderly conduct, harassment, and resisting arrest. He was taken to hospital and then to Birmingham City Jail before he made bond and was released.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred after the Minor and Jackson-Olin football game,” said Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin in a statement. “I am in the process of gathering all the facts, and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete. I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions.”

According to the school’s website, Johnny Mims is a native of Homestead, Florida and has taught for over 10 years. He served as Director of Orchestra and Bands at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida and Director of Bands at New Smyrna Beach High School in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He was also an active member of the Florida Bandmasters Association, Volusia Teacher Organization, Florida Orchestra Association, and was nominated Teacher of the Quarter at New Smyrna Beach High School 2011-2012.

Mims joined the Minor High School Band Family in the fall of 2018.

Officers presented the case to the City of Birmingham Magistrate’s Office; and obtained warrants for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest. The Birmingham Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division investigates all incidents where an officer uses force during an arrest.

