Erica Mena Says Sorry After Getting Booted From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ Claims She Wasn’t Being Racist

Former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena is now apologizing after she got the boot from the reality TV series for a disgustingly racist comment she made about cast member Spice.

Spotted on TMZ, Erica Mena is singing a different tune after VH1 fired her.

Speaking exclusively with the celebrity gossip site, Mena says she is sorry for calling Spice a monkey on a past episode of the popular VH1 reality series.

She insists there was no racist intent behind her words.

Per TMZ:

The ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ star — who was booted from the show for hurling the word — tells TMZ … “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

She adds, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Erica ends with this … “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

A Recap of Erica Mena’s Heada** Behavior

The reality television star and struggle musician who identifies as “Afro-Latina” was let go immediately after the episode aired where she and Spice got into a heated exchange.Mena was not happy with Spice hanging out with her ex-husband Safaree , and things went wrong when she mentioned Mena’s son does not like her, causing her to lose it and call her a “monkey” out of anger.Viewers immediately called for VH1 to fire Erica Mena for using the slur, and they got their wish. https://www.instagram.com/p/CwsZ1iNMeuC/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=87209f4b-35a5-4781-bedc-d2629e71a9ac We shall see if Mena’s apology is enough to regain her job. We won’t be shocked if VH1 decides to bring her back on. — Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

