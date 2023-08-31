It’s been a heavy week in the United States this week. Yet another mass shooting took place in Jacksonville, Florida. Three people, Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr., 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. were killed in a shooting at a Dollar General store. The gunman reportedly left racist writings and used racial slurs before the hate crime.
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
Earning The Black Vote: Are Presidential Candidates Playing The Race Card For African-American Support?
"I'll Take Herman Cain Over Ben Carson Any Day"
Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams are on different sides of the debate around gun control. Does this event change Williams’ mind about the subject?
Armstrong tells Russ “No, we need more mental illness. We need to address these people when they put these manifestos online and we know they’re sick, and we cannot do anything about it until they pull the trigger.”
He continues, saying “And unfortunately, it doesn’t matter how successful we are, how wealthy we are, who we are. And we have been in that, in that Dollar General, we would just want another black person that could be shot and killed as a result of his manic racism in his sickness. It’s really pathetic, but regulating guns and think guns are the problem is never going to solve this issue. We have a people problem, not a gun problem.”
Armstrong and Russ also discuss another scary situation around Mitch McConnell’s health and a Georgia Court’s ruling on former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in today’s “What’s Your Point.”
The post ‘We Have A People Problem, Not A Gun Problem’ | ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams appeared first on Black America Web.
