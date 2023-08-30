PrettyLittleThing Collaborates With Naomi Campbell On A Sophisticated Collection And The Pieces Are Fire

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve ever wanted to dress like the veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell, here’s your chance. The mogul has designed an exclusive collection for popular retailer PrettyLittleThing with the help of emerging designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson, and we want every piece!

Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing

Naomi Campbell has graced many a runway as one of the hottest supermodels of our time. The fashion icon has made history as the first Black model to grace the covers of Time and French Vogue. She is now in her 50s and still living her best life as a model but with a few more titles, such as actress, cultural innovator, activist, mother-of-two, and now a PrettyLittleThing designer.

Campbell has teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to share her extensive fashion expertise with the brand to birth an affordable, high-end fashion line. In an interview with WWD about this design endeavor, the model stated that she is using her platform to promote innovation in the fashion industry with this collaboration. “I know that it’s fast fashion and that people have their criticism. I’m not denying them. But as a changemaker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognized and seeing them on a global platform,” stated Campbell.

The Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing Collection

The pieces in the collection combine Campbell’s fashion sense and Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson’s edgy taste. The looks are perfect for a fall slay as they consist of a fierce ankle-length black trench coat that ties at the waist, a crocodile print halter mini dress, evening gowns, body-con garbs, and an ornate mini dress that features a plunging neckline. Other fancy ensembles in the drop included a mesh, thong bodysuit, fur coats, velvet blazers, classy pantsuits, sparkly numbers, sassy heels, belts, plus more!

The Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing collection will be available on www.prettylittlething.us on Tuesday, September 5th. It will debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week with Campbell as the headliner at Cipriani Broadway in Manhattan. The collection is available in sizes 0 to 26, and the styles will retail from $10 to $185.

For more information, visit www.prettylittlething.us.

PrettyLittleThing Collaborates With Naomi Campbell On A Sophisticated Collection And The Pieces Are Fire was originally published on hellobeautiful.com