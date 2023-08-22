The conversation around the “birds and the bees” is a tense conversation for all parents. It’s sort of a rite of passage between a father and a son. In this case, this conversation sent from a listener has put a strain on the relationship between a parent and child and she needs help. Russ explains to our life coach Robert Pruitt this couple has been married for 21 years and she has a 15-year-old son, who has gone to his father because the father wanted to have that talk. You know, the birds and basically condoms. This one is different. The son finally came out and said, Dad, I’m trans and the father has not spoken to the son.

READ MORE STORIES:

She says in about the last five weeks he has no understanding of it. He doesn’t know how to react to it. He doesn’t know what to say but she’s basically saying. What can I say to him and what should we say to my son?

Listen to how our resident life coach would handle this in the latest “Get To It With Pruitt.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Dad, I’m Trans | Get To It With Pruitt appeared first on Black America Web.

Dad, I’m Trans | Get To It With Pruitt was originally published on blackamericaweb.com