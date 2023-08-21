Majic 102.3 – 92.7
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child

Published on August 21, 2023

TMZ reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child is here, and it’s another boy!

Sources with direct knowledge tells the media outlet that the latest “A$AP Fenty” baby arrived quietly in Los Angeles on August 3rd. The baby’s full name is unknown, but we do know that it reportedly starts with an “R.”

As you know, Rihanna revealed her 2nd pregnancy in grand fashion – during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance in February.

The newest bundle of joy joins big brother RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. The name, revealed around his first birthday, is a nod to the legendary MC from the Wu-Tang Clan.

One can only wonder if the new baby will have a Hip-Hop inspired name like big bro and Papa A$AP (who is named after Rakim). We think so!

Congrats!

