Listen Live
The DMV

Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Published on August 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Lock - Close

Source: bensib / Getty

Anne Arundel County Police announced that they will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for all Anne Arundel County vehicle owners.

The giveaway comes amid an increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across the region.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

The giveaway is scheduled for August 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Arundel Mills Mall Cinemark West parking lot.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

 

Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close