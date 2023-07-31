Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Paul Reubens, the character actor he entertained millions during his run as Pee-Wee Herman, has passed away following a private battle with cancer. The 70-year-old reportedly passed away Sunday evening (July 30), according to a post from his estate.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate below a photo on the official Pee-Wee Herman Instagram page. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70 was originally published on theboxhouston.com