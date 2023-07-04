Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Renew the Fireworks In Your Marriage Today”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I have a special show for 4th of July. This is a day to celebrate family, friends, freedom and the future. We have had setbacks and challenges, but we also have hopefully grown new skills. We have been forced to change and I hope you will be one of those people who has decided that you will continue to change and grow and become better.

As a result of the challenges, one of the great things that has happened is that many people have been able to focus on their relationships and been able to grow those relationships. Unfortunately though, some people have have had relationships that have been strained and people are struggling with their marriages and struggling to regain the joy and excitement they had when they first got married. Money issues, communication issues, all of these things could have an impact on your relationship.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Renew the Fireworks In Your Marriage Today | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com