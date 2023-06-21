5 Must-Have Items From The Cult Gaia’s Tabestan Collection

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Out with the cold, in with the new. It’s officially summer, which means you’re in the process of revamping your closet, and here are some summer staples pieces you should have in rotation. Cult Gaia’s Tabestan Collection is a total vibe and has dozens of stylish pieces that pack well into a carry-on for your next getaway. For the Black girl who thrives in luxury, these combination pieces offer a mermaid style mixed in with a Grecian escape. Your style will enter the room before you with these simple and unique pieces. From dramatic silk dresses, knitted tops, and dresses to shoes with accessorized accents, Cult Gaia’s Tabestan Collection is going to bring luxe to your wardrobe.

Trysta Dress

A girl who loves drama and wild colors will have no trouble entering this silk piece. The feel of summer wind pulling the dress in a different direction as you strut through the streets of the Amalfi Coast while catching onlookers glancing at you. The Trysta one-shoulder dress is designed in a gue of rose-hued fine silk, adding an asymmetrical hem and an eye-catching scarf extending from the shoulder.

Shop TRYSTA DRESS

Cara Top

he Cara Top is a sexy statement piece. The unique metal chain design along the neckline lays across the chest while providing a sleek edge. The front eye hook helps create an effortless approach to an updated vest while giving it its unique lay across the cotton material.

Shop CARA TOP

Avery Knit Dress

Who can say no to a good summer knitted dress? The Avery Knit Dress is designed in a body-fit knit with a handmade crotchet detailed along the hem and waistlines. While the knits add an hourglass effect, it also features keyhole cutouts along the halter neckline, giving you a touch of skin. This is a dress without hesitation that transitions from day to night.

Shop Avery Knit Dress

Aviva Gown

Made with a rich hue of taffeta, the Aviva Gown is a head-turner. With a built-in inner corset and a graceful U-wire that enhances the bust—a voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeve and a high split that offers a small, it is made to fit like a custom gown.

Shop AVIVA GOWN

Noemi Bag

For girls who like a structure with a unique twist, the Noemi Bag is the elegant bag of choice. The coral leaf structure of the handle is coated in gold. Go from day to night with this made-in-Italystatement piece. The dog clip closure and leather composition make the bag fit to secure your needs.

Shop Now

