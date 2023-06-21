New LGBTQ+ Medical Clinic Opens In Towson

A new medical clinic servicing the LGBTQ+ community recently opened its doors in Towson.
LifeBridge Health started AffirmCare, the system’s first primary care office for the LGBTQ+ community this spring as an attempt to remove healthcare barriers.
AffirmCare opened its doors in March and patients have access to hormone therapy, educational materials, screenings, prep services and more.
