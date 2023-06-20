RELATED: Drake Leads 2023 BET Awards With 7 Nominations
Drake visited Bun B‘s Trill Burgers last night in Houston at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. The rapper arrived around 6:30 p.m. and was greeted by Bun B at the door.
The restaurant was full of customers. Drake sat at a table along the wall with Bun B and enjoyed his first taste of Trill Burgers. In a video posted to his Instagram story, he said of Bun B, “I don’t like to use the term OG. This is my mentor; one of my mentors. One of my favorite people.”
[PICS] Drake Takes Juneteenth Trip To Houston, Visits Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant was originally published on theboxhouston.com
