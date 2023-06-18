Cheers To Dad: Check Out Our 2023 Father’s Day Drinks Roundup

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This weekend, Father’s Day is in full swing and we think Dad deserves a drink to go along with whatever meals he’s going to enjoy on his special day. To offer assistance, we’ve put together a selection of cocktails, beers, wines, and ready-to-drink options below.

Father’s Day can be whatever Dad wants it to be but there is nothing quite like a great-tasting beverage while the fathers and father figures in your lives take the day in. Among this group are some of our favorite brands grouped together by categories with lots of variety of all dads who imbibe. Enjoy.

Mix One Up For Pops

Malibu Peaches and Coco Cream

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Peach

1 1/2 Parts Pineapple Juice

1/2 Part Coconut Cream

(Optional: Peach wedges or candy peach rings for garnish!)

How to mix:

Add Malibu Peach, pineapple juice, and coconut cream to a blender. Once blended, pour into glass, garnish as preferred and enjoy!

Kahlúa Ginger Beer Brew

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Tequila

1 Part Cold Brew

2 Parts Ginger Beer

1 Twist Lemon

How to mix:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, add all ingredients, garnish with lemon twist.

Absolut Mandrin Punch

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Mandrin

2 1/2 Parts Ginger Ale

1 1/2 Parts Pineapple Juice

1 Wedge Lemon

1 Wedge Lime

How to mix:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a lime wedge.

Jameson Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 Parts Jameson Black Barrel

1 Dashes Angostura Bitters

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

2 Dashes Simple Syrup

1 Spiral Orange

Ice Cubes

How to mix: Fill a glass with ice. Add Jameson Black Barrel. Angostura Bitters, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup. Stir until ice cold. Garnish with orange spiral.

Tawny Cucumber Spritz (created in partnership with Ivy Mix)

Ingredients:

2 oz Sandeman Tawny 10 YO

1/2 oz Cucumber Simple (1 cup diced cucumber + 1/2 cup sugar + 1/2 cup water blended until integrated)

1/2 oz Lemon

1 Sprig Tarragon

Method:

Shake and strain into a Collins and top with club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and a tarragon sprig

The Rose Nest

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Parts Redbreast 12

1/2 Part Lillet Rose

1/4 Part 2:1 Sugar Syrup

Tonic Water (Clementine)

Method:

Add Redbreast 12, Lillet and sugar syrup into a spritz glass. Fill with ice and stir. Add tonic water. Top up your ice and garnish with a long grapefruit zest and mint.

Bourbon Tea Party

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. bourbon or whiskey of your choice

1 tsp sugar

1/4 of a lemon

4 oz. of Spindrift Half and Half

Directions:

Add sugar and bourbon to a glass. Stir until sugar dissolves. Squeeze in the fresh lemon and add ice. Top it off with Half & Half and add a lemon wedge for garnish. Enjoy!

1862 Margarita

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco

1/2 oz St-German elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz agave nectar

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

Bama Boulevardier

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Clyde May’s Special Reserve Bourbon

1 Oz Amaro

1 Oz Sweet vermouth

Stir until chilled in mixing glass. Strain into low-ball or rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange twist.

Camille Vidal‘s “Mood Up Spritz” Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Próspero Reposado

1 oz. Hibiscus tea

.6 oz. Raspberry syrup

Top with Blood Orange Bitters Kefir Water

Method:

Pour each ingredient into a wine glass, with each ingredient building on the next. Stir drink two times and then garnish with two slices of blood orange, a sprig of rosemary and a raspberry.

Mayan Summer Cocktail (created by Alex Valencia)

Ingredients:

2oz CENOTE TEQUILA BLANCO

.75 LEMON JUICE

.75oz ELDER FLOWER LIQUOR

.50 oz PINEAPPLE JUICE

2 SAGE LEAVES

METHOD:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker and shake it for about 5 seconds. Pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a sage leaf on top.

Louisiana Negroni

INGREDIENTS

1 part Bayou® Reserve Rum

1 part Campari

1 part sweet vermouth

DIRECTIONS

Stir ingredients over ice, strain into chilled cocktail glass, garnish with orange peel.

Disaronno Fizzz

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Disaronno

5 oz Soda or Sparkling Water

Fresh lemon juice

METHOD

Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

ANCHO PINEAPPLE SODA

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 parts SKYY INFUSIONS® PINEAPPLE

0.5 part Ancho Reyes® Original

1 part pineapple juice

3 parts soda water

PREPARATION:

Add first three ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass.

Top with soda water and garnish with pineapple slice

ESPOLÓN OLD FASHIONED

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Espolón Añejo

0.5 oz agave syrup (or simple syrup)

2 dashes of bitters

RECIPE:

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large block of fresh ice.

MONTELOBOS PADRE LOBO

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Mezcal Montelobos Tobala

.75 oz Ancho Reyes

.75 oz Cynar

1.5 oz Tonic

RECIPE:

Mix ingredients and serve in an old fashioned glass. Garnish with lemon wedge.

LALO SPARKLING BLOODY MARIA (serves 2)

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz LALO Tequila

5 oz tomato juice

1.5 oz lime juice

0.25 oz Worcestershire Sauce

0.25 oz Tabasco

0.25 oz Soy sauce

Celery salt to taste

Sparkling water to taste

Celery for garnish

RECIPE:

Mix the tomato juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, soy sauce and celery salt. Add ice, LALO Tequila and Bloody Mary mix in a glass and top with sparkling water. Add celery as garnish. Salud!

Marion’s Lucky 43 (created by Marion Miami)

1.5 oz Woodinville bourbon

0.5 oz Licor 43

0.5 oz pineapple gum syrup

3 dashes chocolate bitters

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker and stir. Shake and pour into an old fashioned glass with black tea ice.

Giselle Miami’s Rare Sight

2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon

½ oz Brown Sugar Syrup

½ oz Coffee Liqueur

6 Dashes Orange Bitters

Directions: Build all ingredients in a large mixing glass and stir together well. In a separate rocks glass, serve stirred contents into the glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel clipped to the side of the glass with 2 flower petals in glass.

CATCH’s Meatpacking Manhattan

1.25 oz Rye Whiskey

1 oz Lillet Blanc

.75 oz Santa Theresa 1796 Rum

.25 oz Ferrand Dry Curacao

.25 oz Ratafia Cherry Liqueur

.25 oz Cynar

Directions: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and top with ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Express an orange twist over the drink and use as garnish.

La Fete du Rose’s St. Tropez Smash

0.75 ounces of La Fête du Rosé

1.3 ounces of dry gin

0.3 ounces of lemon juice

0.3 ounces of simple syrup

1 ounce of silver tequila

4 mint leaves

Directions: Add all ingredients to a small metal shaker tin. Fill with ice cubes to the top, close the shaker, and shake hands for 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled rocks glass over a block of ice. Garnish with mint leaves.

The Wolf (sold at Standard Wormwood Distillery, Brooklyn, NY)

Ingredients:

Standard Wormwood Amaro

Standard Wormwood Rye

House Black Cardamom Bitters

Directions:

In a mixing glass, add 2 oz. of Standard Wormwood Rye. Add 1 oz. of Standard Wormwood Amaro. Add 2 dashes of House Black Cardamom Bitters. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass, filled with a large ice cube preferably. Garnish – Express an orange peel and place around the ice cube.

Blue Collar (served at The Gem, Bolton Landing, NY)

2 oz. Rye

.5 oz. Carpano Antica

.25 oz. Bigallet China-China amaro

.25 oz. Maraschino liqueur

2 dashes of orange bitters

Directions: Stir with cracked ice, and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Jaguar Nap #2 (image credit Matty Clark, General Manager Dutch Kills, Queens, NY — one of our favorite bars!)

2 oz Mezcal (Espadin)

3/4 oz Simple syrup

1oz lime

2 raspberries

2 cucumber slices

1 dash Scrappy’s firewater bitters

Directions: Build in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a coupe or serve over rocks. Garnish with cucumber (or cucumber and raspberry if you’re feeling fancy).

Double Cask Highball

Ingredient:

2 parts Aberlour 12 Year

Splash of soda water

Orange peel garnish

The Reserved Manhattan

Ingredients

2 ounces of Jefferson’s Reserve

1 ounce sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Directions:

Add all the bourbon, sweet vermouth and both bitters to a mixing glass with ice, and stir until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

Sorel Strawberry Slushie

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sorel

0.5 oz dark rum

1 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lime juice

8 frozen strawberries

Mint

Method: Blend until smooth, garnish with fresh mint

Flying Peach Old Fashioned

Ingredients

1.5 parts Redbreast 12

1.5 parts creme de peach

2 dashes of simple syrup

1 dash of Peychaud bitters

2 dashes of orange bitters

How to Make

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Fill rocks glass with freshly cubed ice, strain into rocks glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Classic Man Sour

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

1 part honey syrup

1 part lemon juice

Serve in a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon twist.

The Villonaire

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Villon French Liqueur

1.5 oz Bumbu Crème

Method:

In a cocktail shaker combine ice, Villon, and Bumbu Crème. Shake and strain into a snifter or rocks glass with fresh ice. Option to garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Apple Lemonade

12 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

32 oz lemonade

Mix in pitcher for group serve

Directions: Fill a pitcher with ice. Add Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and lemonade. Stir and enjoy with a group!

Cierto Añejo Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cierto Tequila Private Collection Añejo

¼ oz. Blue Agave Nectar

¼ oz. Orange Curacao

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until slightly chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with an orange peel.

The Ancer

2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz freshly squeezed lime

1/2 oz freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

Directions: Mix and top off with Topo Chico

Dos Fashioned

1 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1/4 oz Maple Syrup

1oz. Bourbon

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

4 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions: In a mixing glass, add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and cherry. Enjoy!

Filthy Fords Martini

1 1/2 oz Fords London Dry Gin

1/2 oz Filthy Olive Brine

Filthy Blue Cheese Olive

Method: Combine Fords London Dry Gin and Filthy Olive Brine in a cocktail shaker. Shake or stir – your preference! Pour into your favorite martini glass and garnish with Filthy Blue Cheese Olive(s).

Sunny Sunrise

2 oz Sunny Vodka

4 oz orange juice

3/4 oz grenadine syrup

Orange slice for garnish

Directions: First, stir together the Sunny Vodka and orange juice with ice in a glass. Pour in the grenadine and let it settle to the bottom. Cheers and enjoy!

Mercer + Prince + Ginger

2 oz. Mercer + Prince

Fill w/ Spicy Ginger Beer

Directions: Add ingredients into a Collins glass gently stir together to combine/chill. Garnish with lemon or orange peel.

The Moneymaker

2 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Hot Honey Syrup (2 Parts Mike’s Hot Honey + 1 Part Water)

2 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions: Rock Tajin around rim of Collins glass. In a cocktail shaker, add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and hot honey syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with grapefruit slice

Flora Adora Honeysuckle

By Mattias Horseman, Hendrick’s West Coast Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hendrick’s Flora Adora

1 Part Lime Juice

1 Part Wildflower Honey Syrup

8 Mint Leaves

Cucumber Spear and Edible Flowers to Garnish

Method: Add cucumber and mint to a shaker and muddle well. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Fine strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear and edible flower.

Blue Bramble

Ingredients: ​

1.5 oz Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade ​

.5 oz Lime juice ​

.5 oz Simple syrup ​

4 blackberries ​

Glass: Rocks​

Garnish: Mint / Berries

Directions: Prepare by muddling berries in a rocks glass, add crushed ice. Add remaining ingredients in a shaker with a little bit of crushed ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass and garnish.

Salted Honey Old Fashioned

By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

2 parts Monkey Shoulder

1/2 part honey syrup

3 dashes angostura bitters

1 strip orange peel

Method:

Combine ice and ingredients in mixing glass. Stir for 15 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in DOF/Rocks glass. Garnish with orange peel.

Shave & A Haircut

Ingredients:

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts cola (chilled)

4 parts stout or porter

Method:

Add Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and cola to a tumbler.

Top with stout or porter.

Rye(se) up

By Nicholas Rose, Hudson Whiskey’s Distillery Bartender

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hudson Whiskey Do the Rye Thing

3/4oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth De Chambery

.5oz Suze

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, and stir until well-chilled. Strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with a big ice cube. Garnish with a flamed orange peel.

When Birds Do Sing

Created by The Balvenie Ambassador Naomi Leslie

Ingredients:

2 parts The Balvenie Sweet Toast of American Oak 12 Year

1/2 part Lillet Blanc Aperitif

3/4 part Simple Syrup

3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice

4 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

The Glenfiddich Highland Cooler

Created by Glenfiddich

Ingredients:

1 part Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Bourbon Barrel Reserve

5 parts Watermelon Juice

Garnish: Watermelon & Mint

Method: Simply cool the juice (pureed fruit) of a ripe, seedless watermelon, and mix it five to one with Glenfiddich 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve. Pour into a highball or rocks glass and garnish with a small watermelon wedge and some mint.

Select Highball

Ingredients:

2 Parts Milagro Select Reposado

½ Part Fresh Lemon Juice

4 Parts Sparkling Water

Lemon Confetti

Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass with one ice spear. Stir and garnish with lemon confetti. Dads Love Wine Too

Lifevine

Archery Summit Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

19 Crimes

Jackson Estate Hawkeye Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

Seven Hills Winery Pentad

Pine Ridge Vineyards 2021 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Drinks For Dads Who Don’t Want To Overthink It

Cultor

Via Carota Craft Cocktails Bourbon Set

Austin Cocktails

Topo Chico Spirited

Spindrift Spiked

Margs

Sierra Nevada

Altos Ready To Serve

We got this Father’s Day guide out at the last minute due to dwindling bandwidth and dad duties. Our apologies.

Thanks for your patience and stay tuned for our upcoming 4th Of July roundup!

Happy Father’s Day!

—

Photo: Getty

Cheers To Dad: Check Out Our 2023 Father's Day Drinks Roundup