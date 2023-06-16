Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Commitments vs Goals”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

It only takes a minute. Change of life, and we’re coming up on a day when America will celebrate Juneteenth, which is the day which commemorates the day in 1865 when the word reached the last of the enslaved people in the most distant part of the country to let them know that they were free black people across the country celebrated that day. It’s Freedom Day because they said, until all are free, none are truly free. Juneteenth Celebration started the next year in 1866 and continue today as we are faced with a new struggle to dismantle institutional racism.

We must remember the lessons. From long ago that as long as all of us not free. Black and white, none of us are truly free, so keep on fighting, not just for us, but for our children, our grandchildren or great grandchildren that are not even yet born happy Juneteenth.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Juneteenth The Fight For True Freedom | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com