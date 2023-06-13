A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
Check out the Netflix trailer for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Below
About the Film:
In They Cloned Tyrone, the Oscar winner joins John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in taking on a government conspiracy. The group is uniquely qualified for the job. Alongside Foxx’s bonafides, Boyega has experience taking on stormtroopers (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and aliens (Attack the Block), while Parris is fresh off confronting vengeful ghosts (Candyman) and grieving witches (WandaVision). This timely and mind-bending conspiracy thriller marks Juel Taylor’s feature directorial debut. You can learn more below — and check out a new trailer for the film above.
See The Trailer For New Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theory Film, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Wind Down Thursday Kicks Off On June 22nd With Mr. Marcus at Rosecroft Raceway
-
[UPDATE] John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
This Maryland City Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
15 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships
-
Janet Jackson Locking Lips With 24 Year-Old Dancer, Dario Boatner [Photos]
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Chilli Reveals How Her And Usher’s Relationship Finally Ended