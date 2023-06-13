Celebrity News

See The Trailer For New Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theory Film, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Published on June 13, 2023

They Cloned Tyrone

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Check out the Netflix trailer for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Below

About the Film:

In They Cloned Tyrone, the Oscar winner joins John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in taking on a government conspiracy. The group is uniquely qualified for the job. Alongside Foxx’s bonafides, Boyega has experience taking on stormtroopers (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and aliens (Attack the Block), while Parris is fresh off confronting vengeful ghosts (Candyman) and grieving witches (WandaVision). This timely and mind-bending conspiracy thriller marks Juel Taylor’s feature directorial debut. You can learn more below — and check out a new trailer for the film above.

