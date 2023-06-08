Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Alicia Keys was spotted in Times Square looking fly in a full denim Moschino look that oozed 90’s retro vibes.

Alicia Keys is known for keeping it real regarding her art, and the same applies to her style aesthetic. Her recent ensemble proves that she will always return to her classic swagger no matter what fashion ventures she takes. The “Fallin’” singer stepped out in New York City rocking a complete Moschino retro look consisting of high-waisted baggy denim jeans, suspenders, a bejeweled bandeau top, and a crop denim jacket. Keys styled the look with black platform heels and Sister Love silver bamboo earrings. The songstress wore her hair in jumbo twists gathered into a high, side ponytail.

Keys’ “around-the-way” girl style is her signature. Since she burst on the scene years ago, the “If I Ain’t Got You” crooner served in looks that spoke to her B-girl persona. From swanky fedoras to door-knocker earrings, Keys will always incorporate a piece of New York in her ensembles. Before this look, she’s been stepping outside the box and donning glamorous garbs that have us swooning. Her latest collaboration with Queen Charlotte resulted in her rocking a regal vintage Dior set that we still can’t get over.

We are loving Key’s style adventure and can’t wait to see what she wears next.

DON’T MISS…

Alicia Keys Promotes ‘Queen Charlotte’ In A 1700s-Style Dior Set

Recreate Alicia Keys’ Crystal Encrusted Chignon Met Gala Hair

Alicia Keys Brought Class And Vibrance To The Set Of ‘The Tonight Show’

Alicia Keys Is Serving 90s Vibes In A Denim Moschino was originally published on hellobeautiful.com