1974: Stevie Wonder Makes History… Again | Black Music Month

A moment that made music history happened on March 2, 1974, when Stevie Wonder became the first Black artist to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. His 1973 album Innervisions was one of his most acclaimed works. Here’s a look at how this album changed the face of black music forever.

The album featured some of his most famous songs such as “Living for the City”, “Higher Ground”, and “Superstition” which all became staples on radio stations around the world. With its blend of funk, soul, jazz, rock, blues, and gospel elements combined with political consciousness lyrics that spoke to many people during turbulent times in America; it is no wonder why this album resonated so strongly with listeners at home and abroad.

Innervisions earned Wonder three Grammy Awards including Album Of The Year; making him only the third solo artist ever to achieve this accomplishment. The album also spent 16 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, becoming one of only a handful of black artists to achieve such success in the mainstream music industry.

