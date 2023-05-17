Congratulations are in order for Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard.
The Stellar Award winner and her husband Jordan Kelly have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.
“God is still performing miracles and @mrjordankelly and I are so grateful! To learn more about our journey, click the link in bio or in story. I’m so excited about my pookie pooooh! God is amazing! Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us! #miracles #BabyKelly Thank you @people for sharing our story! Thanks @capturedbydave_ for capturing this moment!” she said in the caption of a video showing her sonogram.
Check out her announcement below!
“I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry, my prayer, and watch our baby grow. I’m most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I’ll be raising one of my best friends!,” Sheard-Kelly told PEOPLE.
We are super excited to for Kierra and her growing family!
We wish them all the best!
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: "I Am So Excited & Blessed"
