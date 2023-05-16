Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beyoncé is working on something big. The Renaissance entertainer posted a message on social media alluding to the launch of some sort of hair product. In a candid photo, Beyoncé is seen tending to her curls with a styling tool and concoction bottles on her vanity. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she captions the airy photo.

The three-part slide also features a photo of Blue Ivy wearing thick healthy braids, before another photo that provides a little more detail. Beyoncé goes into detail about working in her mother’s salon and how it exposed her to entrepreneurs, and how hair care nurtured not only women’s strands but their souls.

“Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she wrote in a penned note.

As expected, the Beyhive is swarming around the news and have taken to Twitter to express their uber excitement.

While the Alien Superstar hasn’t confirmed any more details, fans are speculating it is a hair care product or collection. It’s a surprise Beyoncé would announce a hair cair collection at the beginning of her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ as if she doesn’t have the world on her shoulders. It seems the businesswoman moved on from Ivy Park adidas collaboration and found round for another massive mogul move. Either way, Beyoncé can just take our coin at this point.

RELATED STORIES:

MILF Manual: Beyoncé Is a Mom I Love

Fans Brought The Style To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In Stockholm

All The Looks From Opening Night Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour‘

Did Beyoncé Just Announce Her Foray Into Hair Care? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com