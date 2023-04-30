Jazmine Sullivan & SWV Shut The Stage Down At Something In The Water! [Watch]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Something in the Water, despite the delays and cancellation due to weather, was a success! The 3 day festival that unfortunately had to be cut down to 2, was one to remember!

Among the many performers, Jazmine Sullivan and SWV definitely did their thang on Friday and Saturday! The ladies had the Something in the Water crowd singing their hearts out during their performances at the Lunar & Solar stages. Take a look in the videos below…

