‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78

ABC’s former head judge of “Dancing with the Stars” Len Goodman has died. He’s credited as a big help in reviving the interest in ballroom dancing all over the world and graced the TV show for 15 years.
The former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer and his agent Jackie Gill shared that he “passed away peacefully” on Saturday night (4/22/23) surrounded by his family at a hospice in Kent, England.
RELATED: Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy, Twitter Salutes Him
RELATED: Nelly’s “Dancing With The Stars” Sneakers Are Going Up For Auction To Support A Good Cause
