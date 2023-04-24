‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

ABC’s former head judge of “Dancing with the Stars” Len Goodman has died. He’s credited as a big help in reviving the interest in ballroom dancing all over the world and graced the TV show for 15 years.

The former professional ballroom dancer and British champion, Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer and his agent Jackie Gill shared that he “passed away peacefully” on Saturday night (4/22/23) surrounded by his family at a hospice in Kent, England.

We express our condolences to his family and friends. source: ABCNews

