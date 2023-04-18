Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

New artist Libianca came through for good time with Dominique Da Diva. Libianca is an up and coming afrobeats artist who is proud of her Cameroonian roots. The singer brings a variety of genre to her repertoire and has made a name for herself with her 2022 hit single ‘People.’

LISTEN LIVE TO THE QUICKSILVA SHOW MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7PM EST

Libianca shares the true meaning behind ‘People’ (watch the music video below). This song was written by her and was inspired by her struggle with the rare mood disorder, Cyclothymia. Cyclothymia causes emotional ups and downs, but they’re not as extreme as those in bipolar I or II disorder. While speaking with Dominique Da Diva, Libianca shares when it came to point that she had to pull herself away from the bottle (liquor). They also talk about addictions and her new uplifting song ‘Ja’.

The ladies also find out they have few things in common when it comes to the dramatics and their taste in music. Plus Libianca drops some gems on the relationships people have with each other, whether it’s romantic or platonic. She talks about all of this and so much more in their interview below…

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Libianca Talks ‘People’, Growing Up In Cameroon, Addiction + More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com