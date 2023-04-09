Porsha Williams is still showing off her incredible style on Instagram and just broke the internet with her latest post!
Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo set of herself while vacationing in Costa Rica and donning a sexy designer ensemble from Jean Paul Gaultier. The two-piece designer slay featured a long sleeved, dotted crop top retailing for $315 and showed off the beauty’s toned abs and curvy frame. She paired the look with matching flare slacks that featured the same blue and yellow dotted, checkered print that was featured on the top and currently retails for $315. Porsha accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair half-up, half-down with loose curls and slicked edges.The beauty shared an IG photo set of herself as she posed in front of a gorgeous backdrop as her hair flowed in the breeze.
“In Ha Mood. Hair: @gonakedhair,” she captioned the photo before tagging her hubby Simon Guobadia as her personal photographer. Check it out below.
The reality show queen is certainly living it up and is always sure to serve a LEWK in the process.
We’re just loving this vacation glow on Porsha and can’t get enough of her incredible style! Beauties, what do you think about the star’s latest slay? Did she nail it?Don’t miss…
Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut
Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?
Porsha Williams Served Body In A Sheer Jean Paul Gaultier 2-Piece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim
-
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him