Ciara Got Trendy In A Graphic Tee And Flare Jeans

Ciara certainly knows a thing or two about fashion because it doesn’t matter if she’s stepping out in a red carpet gown or just giving us a trendy, casual look – she’s always in style!

The starlet recently shared an IG Reel of herself as she modeled her latest look for a launch party in Los Angeles and although she kept it casual, she still gave us fashion envy in the process!

For her look, Ci Ci donned an ACDC graphic tee which she paired with a pair of black Rick Owens zipper flare jeans. She wore the edgy look to an OamSki x Dermstore launch party and we’re sure she was the talk of the event in this trendy look.

She paired the look with black heels and wore tons of jewelry including a choker necklace and gold bangles around her wrists. As for her hair, she rocked her locs in a blonde bob with a slight flip around the edges and served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look, “Got my feelings in my pocket, I don’t wear em on my sleeves” @Lola.Brooke Shout out to all my ladies on a mission! @OamSkin X @Dermstore @TenToOneRum #ProudofMe #DaGirls”

Check it out below.

We love everything Ciara rocks! Beauties, what do you think about her edgy look?

