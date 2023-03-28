If you were a victim of EBT Fraud, you may be eligible to get your money back.
Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday the new process for victims and the estimated turnaround time.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Reimbursements are expected within 15 days for Marylanders who were victims of theft between Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023.
Those impacted must complete a form by May 31 to have their benefits replaced.
Additionally, If thefts happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery.
To file a claim, you must fill out a form online. Click here for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Reimburses Victims Of EBT Fraud was originally published on 92q.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall