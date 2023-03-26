Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Porsha Williams has all eyes on her!

Known for breaking the internet with her banging body and stylish looks, the beauty has done it again with her latest IG video, turning every head in the process.

Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared another video of herself that showed off her killer frame donning a sheer body with a black catsuit underneath, all from Dolce & Gabanna. The beauty paired the look with black and white heels and a diamond encrusted chocker around her neck that featured a diamond cross.

As for her hair, she wore her ‘do short in a sleek and slick style with big curls and swoops around her edges and forehead. Of course, her face was beat to perfection with glam that only enhanced her natural beauty.

The beauty modeled the look while walking down the streets of NY ahead of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

” All Eyes on me! WATCH #WWHL tonight with @bravoandy & @gizellebryant on @bravotv #TUNEIN Fit: @dolcegabbana X @therealnoigjeremy : @sonejr” the gorgeous reality star captioned the video. Check it out below.

” and another quoted one of Porsha’s iconic RHOA lines, writing, “Baddest housewife alive and that’s on BYE ASHY” Incredible!!!!!.” wrote fellow reality star Erica Mena underneath the fashionable video while another followed commented, “Why you ate this!!!” and another quoted one of Porsha’s iconic RHOA lines, writing, “Baddest housewife alive and that’s on BYE ASHY” Don’t miss… Beauties, what do you think about Porsha’s latest look? Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend? This queen is certainly living it up everywhere she goes and is always sure to do it in style! “We just love to see it!

Porsha Williams Has ‘All Eyes On Her’ In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com