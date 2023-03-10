8-Part Series ‘Excellence: 8 Fights’ About Muhammad Ali’s Life In Development At Peacock

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

When it comes to the original GOAT, new documentaries are always welcome. Muhammad Ali has long been the subject of stories about his life, but new work is in development to intricately break down his most legendary fights.

Dubbed Excellence: 8 Fights, the scripted series will focus on eight critical times in Ali’s life and how he overcame them to become an iconic figure in sports and civil rights, reveals Deadline.

According to the show’s description, it will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

The content will stream on Peacock with actor Regé-Jean Page in tow, with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment behind the project and BlackKklansman‘s Kevin Willmott, handling writing duties.

The project is based on the 2017 biography Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig, which is widely lauded has one of the best sports books of all time. The folks at Revelations Entertainment agree as they acquired the rights to the book in 2017 with plans to adapt it into a series.

The announcement of the forthcoming series comes on the 52nd anniversary of Ali’s first fight with Joe Frazier.

A release date has yet to be mentioned for the eight-part documentary.

