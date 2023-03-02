Russ Parr On Why ‘Creed 3’ Is The Best Film Of Entire Franchise [WATCH]

With the buzz building around the release of Michael B. Jordan‘s Creed 3, Rus Parr was able to see an early premiere of the movie and wanted to share his review on the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Calling it the best of all the movies in the series, Russ discusses what he loved about the film and what you should expect!
But it was Jonathan Majors who stole the whole film in our opinion!
After you see the movie, let us know on social media your thoughts on the movie!
