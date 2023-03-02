British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their precious son looked beautiful on the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue and now they are sharing some adorable BTS footage of the shoot.

Twitter has been swooning and we understand why.

Check out the adorable video below:

In the British Vogue March issue, Rihanna talks about her journey as a mother. She’s in love with her new life and doesn’t recall her world before her son. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter,” remarked the singer.

Rihanna and A$AP are in love with their baby boy and are currently gearing up for the second child’s arrival. When asked if the “Umbrella” singer wants more, she says yes, but that it’s ultimately up to the Divine. “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” stated Rihanna.

