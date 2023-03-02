Did You Know? 6 Facts About St. Jude’s Commitment To Saving Lives

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude publishes more research and clinical trials than any other pediatric cancer research institution in the US and turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients. St. Jude was the first children's hospital to make a major investment in pediatric cancer genome sequencing. The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital–Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project has resulted in groundbreaking discoveries in several childhood cancers. Before this project, not even one pediatric cancer genome had been sequenced. St. Jude provides thousands of free consultations for doctors treating children worldwide, including kids in your community. St. Jude treats children from all 50 states and around the world.