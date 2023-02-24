This week Memphis’ own Gloss Up pulls up for a dope conversation with Incognito and DJ Misses! As she was unsigned this time last year, everything has changed in a matter of months for Gloss. Find out how it all came together on this week’s New And Making Noise!
New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Gloss Up | EPISODE 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video]
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day With Majic 102.3/92.7 & NBC 4