Erica Campbell “Positive” Wins NAACP Image Award

Big congratulations to our own GetUp! Church first lady Erica Campbell for winning the Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for her single “Positive.” Erica spoke about her win on her official Instagram page, saying “ I am so honored and excited to announce that “Positive” won the NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song.” Thank you to everyone that took the time to vote for me! I’m so grateful for all the love and support I have received over the years. God never ceases to amaze me! “

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 25th but throughout this week several non-televised category winners will be announced via streaming presentations. Night one was hosted by actor Khleo Thomas and multiple awards were given away including Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album, won by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin for “Kingdom Book One.”

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.) (WINNER)

“Whole World In His Hands” – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration) (WINNER)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

