Kanye West’s Fall From Grace Investigated In Upcoming BBC Documentary & Podcast

The life and times of Kanye West prove to be so intriguing another documentary about him is in development.

Alongside an eight-part podcast titled The Kanye Story, Ye’s career will be explored by BAFTA award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who’s also behind the doc Battle for Britney, which delved into the facts behind pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

A working title for the Ye documentary is We Need to Talk About Kanye, which will be hosted on BBC’s network.

According to Deadline, the documentary will discuss West’s rise to fame and how his presidential campaign, mental health issues and recent antisemitic rhetoric have affected his legacy as one of Hip-Hop’s most talented rappers and producers.

“Unfolding against the backdrop of West aka Ye’s 2024 U.S. election campaign, and at a time when his anti-Semitic rantings and behavior have sparked outrage and a re-evaluation of his place in popular culture, the one-off documentary follows Azhar as he attempts to understand the complex journey that led the singer to become one of the most famous and creatively successful artists of his generation,” writes Deadline.

Ye’s fall from grace has been pretty sharp since he tweeted, “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” It was revealed that his infamous TMZ rant from 2018—where Van Lathan revealed the rapper praised Nazis and the original title for his 2018 album Ye was Hitler due to his fascination with the hateful dictator.

Most recently, it was discovered that Ye’s presidential campaign team paid Nick Fuentes, a proud Holocaust denier and Adolf Hitler fan, around $15,000 for “travel reimbursement.” Milo was suspected of inviting Fuentes to visit former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye in November. The objective was to supposedly irritate the former President’s Jewish base and ambush him with the unannounced guest.

