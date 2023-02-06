Community Affairs Show: Luminis Health Strives To Be The National Model For Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Since it’s Black History Month, we are honored to be joined by Tamiko Stanley, Vice President and Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer for Luminis Health, a non-profit regional health system in Maryland. Vice President Stanley talks about her passion to work in this division and why it so important for Health Care Providers to be intentional about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Luminis Health strives to be an anti-racist organization and a national model for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

In fact, Luminis Health built the HEART Force. The HEART force is a diverse group of trustees, managers, medical staff, community stakeholders and public health partners. Together, the HEART Force is developing a plan to build a more equitable and just health system.

The HEART Force’s goal is to help Luminis Health address structural racism and systemic inequity in health care. They do this by evaluating their processes, policies and practices. Their objective is to eliminate inequities from health care operations.

To enroll in Luminis Health and to find out more about the Heart Force log on to https://www.luminishealth.org/

