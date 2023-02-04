Donnie Simpson & Tony Perkins React To ‘Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas’

Black performers have always had trouble reaping the benefits of their success in the blinding lights of the Las Vegas strip. Today, there are Black artists headlining and selling out venues, carrying the torches of trailblazers that came before them.

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

“I feel like Black entertainers in Las Vegas crawled and scraped so that we could fly,” Las Vegas native Ne-Yo told ABC News. “If not for the struggles they endured, there would be no possibility of somebody like me getting to go back to my hometown and perform on some of the biggest stages in Vegas.”

While early Black entertainers could perform at venues in the city, they were often confronted with prejudices, from not being able to eat in the casino to not being allowed in the front door. The special ‘Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas’, now available to stream on Hulu, tells the stories of those who paved the way.

source: 6abc

Hear Donnie Simpson and Tony Perkins reactions in the video below…

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: