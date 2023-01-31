It is now officially confirmed that the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise is on the way.

As Variety reports, Sony Pictures confirmed that the movie is in early pre-production, with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah at the helm. The two filmmakers previously directed 2020’s Bad Boys For Life, which went on to gross $426.5 million at the global box office.

And, yes, both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reprise their roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The duo made the announcement in a video posted to Smith’s Instagram page on Tuesday, January 31.

The yet-to-be-named film will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook Productions, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Rumors of a fourth Bad Boys film have been circulating since shortly after the release of Bad Boys For Life. There were also fears that the movie would be scrapped following “that Oscars slap.” However, thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

“There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving,” said Sony Pictures’ Chief Tom Rothman. “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Fourth "Bad Boys" Film Is Officially On The Way