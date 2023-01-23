Full Cast Returning For ‘Girls Trip 2’ Sequel In Ghana

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Girls Trip 2 is happening and the full cast is reuniting for the sequel!

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the original, shared with Variety that Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish would all be reuniting and that they are looking to set the film in Ghana!

At this time, a production timeline is unknown at this time since Oliver still needs to submit her script, but actor Shoniqua Shandai briefly gave an overview of the plot where the ladies would attend the annual Afrochella Festival.

The first “Girls Trip” directed by Malcolm D. Lee was a huge success that grossed $140 million worldwide on a $16 million budget. The film was produced by Packer and co-written by Oliver and Kenya Barris from a story they created with Erica Rivinoja.

Click here to check out the full interview!

