Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks to Dr. Gail Crowder about the Importance of Intimacy in a relationship. Dr. Gail shares the difference between sex and intimacy. Intimacy is the ability to be vulnerable to your mate. Intimate moments can lead to sex but is not exclusive to a sexual act. Most woman want their relationship to be built on intimate moments. During the pandemic Dr. Gail shares how many marriages became strained by the stay at home order. She gives advice on how to become more intentional about keeping intimate moments in your marriage fresh. The conversation even leads to how to cope in a sexless marriage and how often couples should strive to keep their marriage spicy. Dr. Gail also talks about how communication is key. Be free to communicated your needs, wants and desires to your mate.

Dr. Gail Crowder offers tips on what you can do to if you are struggling with intimacy in your relationship. Log on to GailCrowder.com

Also, join us this weekend for the Bringing Sexy Back to Marriage Conference this weekend. For more information log on to https://www.gailcrowder.com/bsb-wives-unleashed-conference-2023/

Community Affairs Show: Dr. Gail Crowder Talks About The Importance of Intimacy in a Relationship was originally published on praisedc.com