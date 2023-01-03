Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Ahead of Janet Jacksons Together Again World Tour featuring Rapper Ludacris; the iconic singer and dancer will be implementing new ways to protect those on tour with her.

According to the Daily Mail The singer will reportedly issue “#MeToo Check” for various members apart of the tour in effort to weed out any problematic people who could serve as a hinderance to a great show.

RELATED:Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 North American Tour With Ludacris

The checks will allegedly be applied to all backup dancers, crew, bandmates and general staff. Beyonce revealed she’d be doing the same ahead of the Renaissance Tour.

A source told Daily Mail “Janet is taking a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and is implementing #MeToo checks as she prepares for her Together Again tour,” a source told the outlet. “It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.”

The source added, “Janet is determined everyone working on the tour can be completely comfortable and that they are in a safe environment.”

As previously reported by The Root, Janet Miss Jackson, if ya nasty will begin on the North American leg of her tour beginning in April. The Dallas tour stop will be Friday, June 2, 2023 at Dos Equis Pavillion.

This is a concert you do not want to miss! Head over to janetjackson.com to secure your seats.

Janet Jackson Reportedly to Execute #MeToo Checks on Dancers, Crew Members in Upcoming 2023 World Tour was originally published on thebeatdfw.com